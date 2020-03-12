不用飛土耳其！IG爆紅棉堡、巨人之手秘境就在臺中 | Discover Cotton castle and giant’s hand in central Taiwan

【看英文中國郵報學英文】近期在IG上爆紅的臺中秘境就位在臺中與苗栗的交界處，不少人形容此地有如土耳其棉堡，一層層豆腐岩臺階，瀑布流瀉而下，成為網美夢幻拍照打卡景點。

A scenic spot known for water flowing down the white terraces, “cotton castle” is located at the line between Taichung and Miaoli in central Taiwan.

The destination became an Instagram hit after some pictures taken by the visitors went viral.

由於泉水持續流動，到此拍照必須赤腳行走，務必留意腳步注意自身安全。若要前往秘境，建議google map導航至「自由國小烏石分校」，抵達後再往前一些就會看到一座橋，此秘境就位在橋的下方。

You are advised to walk barefoot and carefully to ensure your safety. How to get there? You can search for “Wu Shi Branch School” on google map. After arriving to the school, go further for a few minutes and a bridge will come into view. The secret spot is under the bridge.

地點：台中市和平區東崎路二段烏石巷61號（自由國小烏石分校）｜No. 61, Wushi Ln., Sec. 2, Dongqi Rd., Heping Dist., Taichung City 424, Taiwan (Wu Shi Branch School)

難得到訪台中，不妨前往隱藏在東勢區山蘇森林附近的「巨人之手」，神秘的巨人半身隱沒在土地下，成為IG打卡最夯神秘景點。

When you visit Taichung, don’t forget to check out the giant’s hand sculpture situated in the middle of the forest in Dongshi District. The half-buried giant becomes the most Instagrammed spots to go for adventures.

據說，位在雪山坑的巨人遺跡原先是雪山花園農場所在位置，但因這塊土地為原住民祖靈地，在地人勸建商不要開發，後來悲劇果然發生。當時為紀念罹難工人，而設立這座巨人雕像。

It is said that a leisure farm was scheduled to be built on the land, which was indigenous people’ s sacred site. Despite warnings from locals, the construction started, and a tragedy happened. The sculpture was set up in memory of the worker who died during construction.

附近的雪山坑山蘇森林為賽德克巴萊、西遊記女兒國的取景地，走在濃密的森林內，一抬頭就能看到附生在樹幹上的大片山蘇，相當壯觀。

A few minutes’ walk from the giant’ s sculpture, the primary forest is the movie settings of “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale” and “The Monkey King 3.” The thick and dense forests filled with bird’s nest ferns is absolutely a must-see spot for the nature lover.

地址：台中市和平區水源地 | Address: 424, Taichung City, Heping District