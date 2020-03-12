Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Hollywood megastar, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, announced that they have been tested positive for Coronavirus in an Instagram post Thursday.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia shooting a new untitled Elvis Presley movie directed by Baz Luhrmann.

In the Instagram post, Hanks wrote:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!”

The post came after WHO’s declaration deeming the coronavirus a global pandemic.

With nearly 120,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,200 deaths worldwide, President Trump also released a national statement today declaring a 30-day suspension on all travel from Europe to the United States.

Warner Bros. company have since been notified and say that they are “working closely with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.”