北市動物園超萌園長政見發表　教大家如何預防新冠肺炎 | Taipei Zoo animals bid for director position in cute virus-prevention campaign

【看英文中國郵報學英文】台北市立動物園園長金仕謙於上週一卸職退休，動物園正尋下一位接班人，為了讓民眾得知徵才消息，於4日在臉書上貼出8 位園長候選政見發表，供民眾投票，短短時間內獲得2.7萬讚，和6000多的留言和分享。

Following the retirement of the current director, Chin Shih-chien, last Monday, Taipei Zoo has launched a creative campaign to find the most suitable candidate to fill the position.

To notify potential parties of the vacancy, zoo officials posted pictures and campaign information of 8 candidates from within the zoo — all of which are animals.

In a short amount of time, the post garnered 27,000 likes and more than 6,000 shares and comments.

為因應武漢肺炎疫情，候選政見都略與病毒相關，呼籲自主隔離和勤洗手的重要。

To raise awareness of the coronavirus epidemic, the four-legged candidates’ campaign all have something to do with the virus, successfully highlighting the importance of self-quarantine and hand-washing.

其中，熱門候選人包括一號的可愛無尾熊，政見內容為：全園午睡18小時，自我隔離過了頭。

For instance, the no. 1 candidate, a cute and cuddly koala, promises let all zoo animals sleep up to 18 hours a day, before admitting that it may take self-quarantine to a new level.

四號的雲豹和七號的狐獴也有相當多的支持者，政見內容為不僅提到全園應使用「雲豹紋」口罩，喜愛抱抱的狐獴也藉機呼籲禁止大型群聚活動，請大家離彼此遠一點。

The No. 4 candidate, a clouded leopard, and the No. 7 candidate, a meerkat, are both crowd favorites. Their campaigns not only include promotions for “leopard-print” face masks, but also a ban of large gatherings which came from the meerkat, known for their love of hugging family members.

這些動物的呆萌照不只吸引民眾在下面留言，官方網站的小編也各個跳出來推出自己的候選「人」，如海巡署官方帳號推薦了偵搜犬表示唯一支持，卻遭動物園以「非本園動物入園需隔離檢疫一個月」為由拒絕。

The adorable pictures have not only attracted many comments online but also encouraged many people from various administrations to recommend their own candidates, including the Coast Guard Administration which recommended their guard dogs.

However, zoo officials denied the request on grounds that “animals from other areas need to be quarantined for a month”.

雄獅旅遊集團甚至客製了自己的海報，推出10號候選人獅子，而動物園官方也於貼文下方回覆獅子王經典曲目。

Lion Travel Agency, even made their own poster, promoting their No. 10 candidate, which was a befitting lion. Zoo officials jokingly responded with the lyrics of the “Lion King” under the comment.

衛福部也抽空推薦代表「總柴」，因應武漢肺炎，開玩笑表示雖身為總柴，卻總需親自下海宣導勤洗手的重要。

The Ministry of Health and Welfare also made time out of their busy schedules to promote their spokesdog, Zongchai, and half-heartedly joked that even with such a high status, the dog still needed to personally urge the public to wash their hands.

由於討論熱烈，民眾也積極為自己的候選人努力拉票，動物園官方於近日表示目前正在統計票數，會於近日公布最終決賽的第二輪政見發表會。

As the votes swarmed in the comments section, zoo officials announced that they are currently counting up the numbers, and will reveal the candidates who qualify for the next round very soon.