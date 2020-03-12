Taiwan reports new confirmed COVID-19 case, bring tally to 49

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported a new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 49.

Case 49 is a woman in her forties who visited the Ireland through a connecting flight from the United Kingdom on Feb. 21.

She then went on to visit Belgium on March 4 and took a connecting flight from Turkey to Taiwan on March 7.

Upon her return on March 8, she showed symptoms of headaches, fatigue and sore throat.

She then immediately sought medical help on March 10 and her infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

She has now been moved to a negative-pressure isolation room, the CECC added.

The CECC determined that due to the woman’s recent travel history, the woman is most likely an imported case.

Family and friends are all being monitored but they have yet to show symptoms, according to the CECC.

Health authorities are continuously tracking down travel records and all contacts of case 49, including those on the same flight, the driver who drove her home, and all others who may have been in contact with her in during her trip and when she sought medical help.