口罩實名制2.0上路首日88,000人預約成功 | 88,000 people buy face masks online on first day

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情中心今(12)日下午召開記者會，說明口罩實名制2.0自今上午9點正式上路，截至下午2點共有88,000多人次預約成功。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) Thursday announced that more than 8,8000 people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks online as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The new online rationing system began operations from 9 a.m.

指揮中心指揮官陳時中表示，口罩實名制2.0自今早開始，系統有段時間較不順暢，也持續修訂中。指揮官呼籲民眾不用搶購，有一個禮拜時間做預約、繳費。

The system crashed for a while but it was fixed, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said, adding that pre-order and payment will be available for a week so there is no need to rush for buying masks.

至於醫療口罩分配，近來有增加1至2成，診所每天35萬增加到42萬。

As of the face masks distribution for medical staff, Chen said the masks supply for clinics nationwide has reached 420,000 per day, up from 350,000 masks.

預購登記截止日為3月18日，不受身分證末碼單雙號分流限制，成功預購者於3月19日將會收到繳費通知簡訊，於指定期限內完成付款即可(ATM、網路銀行或信用卡)。

Access is limited to Taiwan nationals who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

Users will receive a text message on March 19 confirming your order and detailing the payment process, the CECC said.

成功預購者可於3月26日至4月1日持健保卡或系統發放的購買憑證前往超商門市領取(代領者亦須持上述證件)，逾期未領者視同放棄領取資格。

After the online purchase is confirmed, your face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1, the CECC added.

You can pick up your face masks by showing your ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。