88,000 people buy face masks online on first day

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) Thursday announced that more than 88,000 people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The new online rationing system began operations from 9 a.m.

The system crashed for a while but it was fixed, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said, adding that pre-order and payment will be available for a week so there is no need to rush for buying masks.

Regarding the face masks distribution for medical staff, Chen said the masks supply for clinics nationwide has reached 420,000 per day, up from 350,000 masks.

Access is limited to Taiwan nationals who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

Users will receive a text message on March 19 confirming your order and detailing the payment process, the CECC said.

After the online purchase is confirmed, your face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1, the CECC added.

They can pick up their face masks by showing their ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.