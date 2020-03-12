快訊／又新增1確診　北部女發病前去過愛爾蘭、比利時 | Taiwan reports new confirmed COVID-19 case, brings tally to 49

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(12)日公布國內第49例COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例，為北部40多歲女性。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Thursday reported a new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 49.

2月21日自台灣經英國轉機至愛爾蘭旅遊，3月4日再從愛爾蘭搭機至比利時旅遊，3月7日自比利時經土耳其轉機，3月8日返台。

Case 49 is a woman in her forties who visited the Ireland through a connecting flight from the United Kingdom on Feb. 21.

She then went on to visit Belgium on March 4 and took a connecting flight from Turkey to Taiwan on March 7.

個案入境時無症狀，返家後出現頭痛、倦怠及喉嚨痛症狀，3月10日至醫院就醫並採檢通報，於今日確診，目前收治負壓隔離病房。

Upon her return on March 8, she showed symptoms of headaches, fatigue and sore throat.

She then immediately sought medical help on March 10 and her infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

She has now been moved to a negative-pressure isolation room, the CECC added.

指揮中心表示，依個案發病前活動史研判，於國外感染的可能性較高，個案自返國後除就醫外，均待在家中未外出，其同住家人目前無疑似症狀，衛生單位已完成採檢。將進一步調查個案在愛爾蘭及比利時之旅遊行程，並持續追蹤其同住家人、入境同機旅客、機場接送司機及就醫接觸者等健康情形。

The CECC determined that due to the woman’s recent travel history, the woman is most likely an imported case.

Family and friends are all being monitored but they have yet to show symptoms, according to the CECC.

Health authorities are continuously tracking down travel records and all contacts of case 49, including those on the same flight, the driver who drove her home, and all others who may have been in contact with her in during her trip and when she sought medical help.

