國外社群論壇瘋傳新版北捷捷運地圖 外國遊客大讚「清楚明瞭」 | Taipei Metro map displays Taiwan designer creative skills

【看英文中國郵報學英文】曾獲澳門設計大獎的圖像設計師孫廷睿，於設計平台Behance分享自發性創作臺北捷運圖，新版本以使用者閱讀體驗為首要考量，調整字體及色彩、並精簡線路結構，增加地圖易讀性。

Memphis Sun, a Taiwanese graphic designer who won the Macau Design Award in 2019, recently shared the “Taipei Metro Map Redesign Concept” on Behance, a social media platform.

The redesigned version, which displays bigger fonts, saturated colors and simplified line structures that improve the map visibility, has received praise online and was shared widely online.

孫廷睿接受The China Post訪問表示，一開始單純覺得市中心那區看起來很混亂，而決定重新設計一張臺北捷運圖。

Speaking of his motivation to redesign the map, Sun told The China Post that he felt the area around the city center map looks messy so he began to redesign the Taipei metro map.

此次設計為自發性創作非盈利意圖，作者分享到國外論壇，讓外國人能參考更清楚的臺北捷運地圖，作品也在論壇獲得好評，廣為分享。

The designer shared his not-for-profit work on social media platforms so that foreigners can refer to the clearer version of the Taipei metro map.

Courtesy of Memphis Sun臺北捷運圖2.0(Taipei Metro Map Redesign Concept) 共有四大亮點，重整視覺動線、精簡路線結構、改變字體使用、刪除非必要資訊。

Highlights of the new Taipei Metro Map Redesign include a reorganization of visual signs, a simplification of the line structures, a change in word fonts, and the removal of unnecessary texts.

現行台北捷運圖站名著重於呈現地理事實，而忽略了站名的擺放間距，導致動線不連貫，進而影響閱讀體驗。而由孫廷睿構思的捷運圖2.0版，將各站名距離調整至近似等距，讓閱讀更加流暢。

The layout of the current Taipei metro map in use is geo-based, resulting in the irregular spaces between stations. That may impact the users’ reading experience. To solve the problem, Sun changed the spacing between the words to make it even.

為了讓使用者能一目瞭然各大重點站，孫廷睿將轉乘、終點站如東門、象山等圖示放大。此外，各站文字以文鼎UD晶熙黑、FF Clan搭配，各站編號則以Cera Pro呈現，確保使用者能立即辨識站名。

To make sure users can easily recognize the transportation hubs, Sun increased the size of the font of the transfer and terminal stations, such as Dongmen and Xiangshan metro stations. In addition, the designer used the AR UD JIngXiHei font and FF Clan for stations and Cera Pro fonts for station codes to ensure the legibility.

至於各捷運線顏色明度、色相皆有調整，避免過於刺眼或相近的用色，讓使用者能更順暢地閱讀。

As for the use of colors, Sun adjusted hue and saturation of the metro map and used less glaring colors to make it more user-friendly.

基於使用者體驗，孫廷睿也刪除現行捷運圖中非必要的資訊，如列車營運區間（Operation Mode）、觀光地標等。

Based on the users’ experiences, some unnecessary texts were removed, such as the operation mode and landmarks.

問及是否有投稿公家單位，孫廷睿表示，目前未計畫投稿公家單位，但有投稿至外國論壇（designbook、transitmap.net），並計畫未來幾年內再次製作捷運圖，作為自我能力成長檢視。

Asked of whether he has submitted work to metro authorities, Sun said he has no plan yet for submissions to Taiwan’s government. However, his works were published on international platforms (design book and transitmap.net). He will make another version of the map as an assessment, Sun added.