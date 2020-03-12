外國記者全英文提問！手語老師「神反應」　台人一看傻了 | Taiwan sign-language interpreter translates English question too

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心於今（ 12 ）日召開例行記者會，其宣布國內今天也新增第 49 例，為境外移入確診個案。對此，該記者會上也有外媒向指揮中心提問「台灣防疫成功的關鍵原因」。但外媒記者提問時以全英文方式時，後方手語老師的神應對，也在網路上引起一陣討論。

During a routine press conference hosted by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday, a BBC reporter asked the chief commander the describe the reasons behind Taiwan’s successful prevention efforts.

The question was asked in English though, meaning that the sign-language interpreter was put to test on the spot.

該名BBC 記者也向官員們表達問題，但其以全英文的方式提問「台灣離中國這麼近，但卻只有 49 例確診，為什麼台灣防疫可以這麼成功？」、「歐洲的疫情狀況已經難以控制，請問我們能從台灣經驗學到什麼？」以及關於武漢包機回台等問題。

“How did Taiwan manage to contain the virus with only 49 confirmed cases being so close to China?” she said before asking what lessons others can learn from Taiwan now that the virus has spread to European countries.

在國外記者提問同時，指揮中心的官員們也都趕緊寫下問題內容，但讓人驚嘆的是，於官員背後的手語老師面對突如其然的英文，以驚人的速度快速即時翻譯。

While the reporter spoke, panel members quickly wrote down the questions, but what drew more attention was the speedy translation given from the sign-language interpreter standing in the back.

手語老師深厚的實力，也在網路上引起一陣討論，許多網友一看也紛紛驚嘆直呼，「手語老師好厲害」、「這個手語老師我要拜師」、「​今天考英聽……」、「手語老師連英文也行，好強」、「手語老師時間」。

The interpreter was lauded online, with many commending his English proficiency and professing their admiration for his professional attitude.

※【NOWnews 今日新聞】提醒您：

因應武漢肺炎疫情，疾管署持續加強疫情監測與邊境管制措施，國外入境後如有發燒、咳嗽等不適症狀，請撥打「1922」專線，或「0800-001922」，並依指示配戴口罩儘速就醫，同時主動告知醫師旅遊史及接觸史，以利及時診斷及通報。