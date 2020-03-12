Taipei Zoo animals bid for director position in cute virus-prevention campaign

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the retirement of the current director, Chin Shih-chien, last Monday, Taipei Zoo has launched a creative campaign to find the most suitable candidate to fill the position.

To notify potential parties of the vacancy, zoo officials posted pictures and campaign information of 8 candidates from within the zoo — all of which are animals.

In a short amount of time, the post garnered 27,000 likes and more than 6,000 shares and comments.

To raise awareness of the coronavirus epidemic, the four-legged candidates’ campaign all have something to do with the virus, successfully highlighting the importance of self-quarantine and hand-washing.

For instance, the no. 1 candidate, a cute and cuddly koala, promises let all zoo animals sleep up to 18 hours a day, before admitting that it may take self-quarantine to a new level.

The No. 4 candidate, a clouded leopard, and the No. 7 candidate, a meerkat, are both crowd favorites. Their campaigns not only include promotions for “leopard-print” face masks, but also a ban of large gatherings which came from the meerkat, known for their love of hugging family members.

The adorable pictures have not only attracted many comments online but also encouraged many people from various administrations to recommend their own candidates, including the Coast Guard Administration which recommended their guard dogs.

However, zoo officials denied the request on grounds that “animals from other areas need to be quarantined for a month”.

Lion Travel Agency, even made their own poster, promoting their No. 10 candidate, which was a befitting lion. Zoo officials jokingly responded with the lyrics of the “Lion King” under the comment.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare also made time out of their busy schedules to promote their spokesdog, Zongchai, and half-heartedly joked that even with such a high status, the dog still needed to personally urge the public to wash their hands.

As the votes swarmed in the comments section, zoo officials announced that they are currently counting up the numbers, and will reveal the candidates who qualify for the next round very soon.