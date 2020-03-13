Polish photographer shares unique insight on Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Przemek Krawczykowski, 26, traveled to Taiwan in 2017 — an Asian country still undiscovered for Europeans, and a life-changing experience for the photographer from Warsaw, Poland.

“Taiwan is one of the most beautiful and interesting countries I’ve ever seen,” Przemek told The China Post in an email interview. When it comes to Asian countries, most Europeans know Thailand, the Philippines, China and more but never heard about Taiwan.

That’s why Przemek decided to take a three-month trip to Taiwan to discover what he loved and what was important in his life.

Przemek then shared that during his visit to Taiwan, he felt like a child because it was the first time he visited an Asian country and found everything amazing and interesting. The local religion impressed him the most.

Everything related to the religion, including temples, dragons, monks, the smell of incenses and devotions are exotic for him, Przemek said. Even after he went back to Warsaw, he loves to light the incenses that remind him of Taiwan.

Asked about his favorite temple, he said that the Zhinan temple sitting in the mountains in Taipei city has a fantastic view.

Besides, he experienced the devotions when he visited the Hsing Tian Kong where people are praying and monks are saying prayers and reading.

“I felt something like a ‘spirit’ of Taipei there. I can easily say that this trip changed my life and it was the beginning of a new chapter.”

Speaking of his thoughts on Taipei, Przemek said that Taipei is the biggest city he has ever been to and is a city of neons filled with the hustle and bustle, vibrant colors and amazing people.

Next to modern skyscrapers stand the ancient temples with dragon carvings. Therefore, he called Taipei a “city of dragons.”

What’s more? Nightlife is also one of the reasons why Przemek fell in love with Taiwan. The night markets that boast various colors and savory food smells are absolutely his favorites, except stinky tofu. “I will never understand why you love it (stinky tofu),” he jokingly said.

Also, Przemek met a lot of friendly people who are kind and helpful during the trip. Some asked him to take a picture with him; monks in the temple offered him a bottle of water and some invited him for a cup of tea with a smile on their faces.

It’s worth mention that when Przemek took the MRT from the airport to Taipei, he found various plants on the walls on the streets. As a plant lover, he had never seen such plants in his hometown.

“Someday I will return to Taipei, maybe for longer than three months,” Przemek concluded.

