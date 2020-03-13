Wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

By Vivian Hsiao, The China Post |
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (IG/Justin Trudeau)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has contracted COVID-19 in a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Gregoire-Trudeau had recently visited London to speak at a youth empowerment gathering, WE day.

Upon her return on Wednesday evening, Gregoire-Trudeau came down with mild flu-like symptoms, and was tested for the virus.

The PMO statement reports that Gregoire-Trudeau will be in self-quarantine for some time but is feeling well, considering the circumstances.

Trudeau also took to his own Twitter page to inform others of the situation.

(Twitter/Justin Trudeau)

The Prime Minister is currently in good health with no noticeable symptoms, the PMO says.

However, in following precaution measures, the PM will also be in isolation for a 14-day period but will carry out his duties from home.

This new high-profile case of infection came after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s announcement yesterday of having contracted the virus as well.

As the outbreak worsens, US President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on travel from Europe to the United States in a bid to reduce the spread on Wednesday.

As of today, there are more than 125,000 confirmed cases, and 4,614 deaths worldwide.

