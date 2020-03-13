Wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has contracted COVID-19 in a statement released by the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Gregoire-Trudeau had recently visited London to speak at a youth empowerment gathering, WE day.

Upon her return on Wednesday evening, Gregoire-Trudeau came down with mild flu-like symptoms, and was tested for the virus.

The PMO statement reports that Gregoire-Trudeau will be in self-quarantine for some time but is feeling well, considering the circumstances.

Trudeau also took to his own Twitter page to inform others of the situation.

The Prime Minister is currently in good health with no noticeable symptoms, the PMO says.

However, in following precaution measures, the PM will also be in isolation for a 14-day period but will carry out his duties from home.

This new high-profile case of infection came after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s announcement yesterday of having contracted the virus as well.

As the outbreak worsens, US President Donald Trump issued a temporary ban on travel from Europe to the United States in a bid to reduce the spread on Wednesday.

As of today, there are more than 125,000 confirmed cases, and 4,614 deaths worldwide.