口罩實名制2.0上路！共72萬人預約成功 | 720,000 people register for purchasing face masks online

By Shelly Yang, The China Post |
中央流行疫情指揮中心今(13)日公布口罩實名制2.0銷售量 | The Central Epidemic Command Center Friday announced the online sale of the face masks. (Courtesy of CECC Youtube livestream video)
【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(13)日公布口罩實名制2.0銷售量，自週四上路後，截自今下午1點，共有72.2萬人登記成功，分別為健保APP共60萬人、Emask為12.2萬人。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday announced that more than 722,000 people — 600,000 using the NHI app and 122,000 more using the Emask system — had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of 1 p.m.

指揮中心指揮官陳時中表示，有些人有重複登記的情況，呼籲大家不需要去試著重複登記，登記截止時確保一人僅一份，不會有重複購買狀況。

Asked about people who have reportedly tried to register again, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung（陳時中) called on the public to stop, stressing that authorities are committed to providing a set of face masks to each user prior to March 18, the official deadline for registration.

近期有人接獲詐騙電話要求將口罩錢匯款到某地，陳時中表示，口罩相關付款要求都是騙人的，呼籲大家要小心詐騙。

Regarding some reported phone scam cases on payment requirements for face masks, Chen asked users to remain vigilant.

預購登記截止日為3月18日，不受身分證末碼單雙號分流限制，成功預購者於3月19日將會收到繳費通知簡訊，於指定期限內完成付款即可(ATM、網路銀行或信用卡)。

Access is limited to Taiwan residents who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

Users will receive a text message on March 19 confirming their order and detailing the payment process, the CECC said.

成功預購者可於3月26日至4月1日持健保卡或系統發放的購買憑證前往超商門市領取(代領者亦須持上述證件)，逾期未領者視同放棄領取資格。

After the online purchase is confirmed, face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1, the CECC added.

You can pick up your face masks by showing your ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.

