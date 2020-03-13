中部美籍男接待4友人後確診　初步掌握共接觸64人 | Taiwan-based American latest confirmed case, brings tally to 50

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今（13）日公布，國內第50例COVID-19（武漢肺炎）病例。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday reported a new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 50.

案50為中部50多歲美國籍男性，獨自在台工作，2月24日曾接待4名來台的美國友人，而友人均於2月26日離境。

Case 50 is an American man in his fifties, currently working in Taiwan, and is suspected to have contracted the virus during a visit from four friends from his home country.

The four friends (two couples) had visited case 50 from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26.

中央流行疫情指揮中心指揮官陳時中今日指出，案50於2月27日、3月4日及7日陸續出現畏寒、咳嗽及發燒症狀，7日就醫後收治住院，10日由醫院採檢通報，於今日確診，目前於負壓隔離病房治療。

From Feb. 27 to March 7, the man began to experience chills on-and-off and showed symptoms of coughing and fever.

He immediately sought medical help on March 7.

He was tested on March 10 and the infection was confirmed today, the CECC said, adding that he has now been moved to a negative-pressure isolation room.

指揮中心補充，經衛生單位進一步調查，案50在2月24日接待的4名美國友人為兩對夫妻，其中一對夫妻有1人於2月24日出現冷顫、咳嗽、疲倦症狀，另1人於2月26日離境後也出現症狀，且該對夫妻在美國的家人於3月10日確診武漢肺炎；另一對夫妻亦有1人於2月26日離境後，出現呼吸道症狀。

The CECC reported that two of the foreign visitors experienced chills and fatigue, and showed symptoms of coughing on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26, respectively.

Upon returning to the U.S., the couple tested positive for the coronavirus on March 10.

The other couple also reported respiratory problems after leaving Taiwan on Feb. 26.

陳時中表示，這位美籍案例的4位友人是從西雅圖而來，在入境時未有發燒等症狀，是在2月24日當天晚上才開始有相關狀況；依案50發病前暴露史研判，是遭到美國友人感染的可能性較高。

Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung said that the four friends had traveled from Seattle and didn’t show any symptoms when they arrived in Taiwan.

The symptoms only came about on Feb. 24 and thus, health authorities have determined that case 50 contracted the infection through his friends.

指揮中心指出，針對案50，目前初步掌握接觸者共64人，將持續追蹤匡列；此外，也已掌握案50及4名美國友人2月24日的活動行程，後續將進一步調查該4名美國友人在台其他時間的活動軌跡。

As of now, health authorities have tracked down 64 contacts of case 50 and are following up on the rest.

The CECC has located all areas where case 50 had been at on Feb. 24 and is looking into other places the 5 friends have visited during their stay in Taiwan.