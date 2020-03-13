720,000 people register for purchasing face masks online

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Friday announced that more than 722,000 people — 600,000 using the NHI app and 122,000 more using the Emask system — had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of 1 p.m.

Asked about people who have reportedly tried to register again, CECC Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung（陳時中) called on the public to stop, stressing that authorities are committed to providing a set of face masks to each user prior to March 18, the official deadline for registration.

Regarding some reported phone scam cases on payment requirements for face masks, Chen asked users to remain vigilant.

Access is limited to Taiwan residents who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

Users will receive a text message on March 19 confirming their order and detailing the payment process, the CECC said.

After the online purchase is confirmed, face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1, the CECC added.

You can pick up your face masks by showing your ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.