臺北市中心的新綠洲 永春陂濕地公園 都會叢林的清新芬多精 | Taipei wetland park opens to public

【看英文中國郵報學英文】歷時4年的臺北市「永春陂濕地公園」於週四植樹節正式啟用，繼2月開幕的南港新新濕地公園，成為北市第二座生態濕地公園，為民眾再添一假日休閒遛狗、家庭旅遊好去處！

Taipei’s Yongchunpi Wetland Park opened to the public on Thursday after four years of construction, offering local people a chilling place to take a walk and relax. The new park becomes the second wetland ecological park in Taipei following the opening of the Nangang Wetland Park in February.

位於北市信義區四獸山下的濕地公園就在北市旁，佔地3.98公頃，打造生態功能之多樣性水域、林澤棲地，並串連四獸山（虎、象、獅、豹山）步道，成為生態圈的一部分。

Located at the foot of the Four Beast Mountains, the 3.98-hectare ecological park is right next to the Song Shan High School of Commerce and Home Economics.

The park features several ponds and swamps; the ecological area is also connected to the Four Beasts Hiking Trail.

很多人不知道，此地原為軍營，後因人力減少，逐漸成為軍方閒置營區。

Most people don’t know but the park was a military site that was later abandoned due to cuts in military forces.

園區中的水域面積6,378平方公尺，設有高架棧道，還有多功能展覽館的生態觀察窗，民眾可以俯拍公園全景，還能靜靜觀察白鷺鷥。走在公園步道上，遙望台北101，成為都市生活中調劑身心、放慢步調的假日去處。

The park, which is covered with 6,378-square-meters of water, features an elevated trail and ecology exhibition hall where you can observe little egrets through a wide window. If you are an amateur photographer, don’t miss the opportunity to take a spectacular bird’s eye view shot while walking on the elevated trails.

With Taipei 101 in the distance, the park, which sits amid the concrete jungle, is poised to become a top destination for city people wanting to relax on weekends.

地址：台北市信義區松山路657號 | Address: No. 657, Songshan Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan