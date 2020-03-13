TRA looks to recruit 84 personnel for epidemic prevention work

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is seeking to recruit people with healthcare training to assist with its epidemic prevention efforts amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the agency announced Friday.

The TRA plans to install 32 infrared temperature sensing devices at 20 train stations by the end of March to strengthen the health monitoring of passengers.

For the additional work, it needs to hire a total of 84 healthcare-trained individuals (including retirees), the agency said in a press release.

Anyone with a body temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will undergo a double-check by healthcare staff at the train stations, TRA said.

The job is open to Republic of China citizens, aged 18 and over, who pass a standard physical and mental health examination conducted by a hospital and are verified as not having any contagious disease, according to the TRA recruitment notice.

Before the March 20 deadline, anyone interested can call the TRA epidemic prevention hotline to apply for the job, and those who are eventually recruited will receive a wage based on the national basic minimum wage, which is currently NT$158 per hour, the notice said.

COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease that has spread to more than 100 countries and areas since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

In Taiwan, 50 confirmed cases have been recorded with one death.

Symptoms of the respiratory disease, caused by the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2, include a fever and coughing.