Discover Cotton Castle and Giant’s Hand in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — A scenic spot known for water flowing down white terraces, “cotton castle” is located between Taichung and Miaoli in central Taiwan.

The destination became an Instagram hit after some pictures went viral online.

You are advised to walk barefoot and carefully to ensure your safety.

How to get there? You can search for “Wu Shi Branch School” on google map. After arriving at the school, go further for a few minutes and a bridge will come into view. The secret spot is under the bridge.

Address: No. 61, Wushi Ln., Sec. 2, Dongqi Rd., Heping Dist., Taichung City 424, Taiwan (Wu Shi Branch School)

If you visit Taichung, don’t forget to check the Giant’s Hand sculpture situated in the middle of the forest in Dongshi District. The half-buried giant has become the most Instagrammed spot for adventures.

It is said that a leisure farm was scheduled to be built on the land, which was indigenous people’ s sacred site.

Despite warnings from locals, the construction started, and a tragedy happened. The sculpture was set up in memory of the worker who died during construction.

A few minutes’ walk from the giant’ s sculpture, the primary forest is the movie settings of “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale” and “The Monkey King 3.” The thick and dense forests filled with bird’s nest ferns is absolutely a must-see spot for the nature lover.

Address: 424, Taichung City, Heping District