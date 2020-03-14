Laomei Green Reef turns green!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With spring around the corner, flowers are blooming across Taiwan, including Laomei Green Reef, which is turning green.

Located in Shimen District in northern Taiwan, the attraction was selected as one of the eight wonders of Taiwan by CNN.

Every year, from March to May, after the northeast monsoon weekend, the algae covers the 2-kilometers-long rows of stones with vibrant green.

Besides, the algae would fully cover the stones and turn even greener in April, attracting photographers and tourists alike who want to capture the breathtaking scenery.

If you plan to visit the green reef, you have to be careful with the slippery algae-covered rocks. It’s better to watch the gorgeous scenery on the nearby beach.

Before your visit, don’t forget to check out the ebb and flow schedule too!

Address: Laomei, Shimen District, New Taipei City, 253