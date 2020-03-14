Explore 4 old-fashioned railway stations in western Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Many old-fashioned railway stations have been renovated in recent years around Taiwan to meet passengers’ needs.

Although the facade of some stations might seem outdated, their unique beauty is still appealing. If you are planning a trip this weekend, you can go on a railway journey to visit four traditional railway stations sitting across western Taiwan.

Tanwen Railway Station

Located in Miaoli County, Zaoqiao Township, Tanwen is one of the stations on the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) west coastline.

This unique wooden station is considered one of the “Five Treasures” alongside Dashan, Xinpu, Rinan and Zhuifen Stations.

The station, located between Dashan and Zhunan, was opened to the public in 1922 under Japanese rule. It has been identified as a historical building by Miaoli County Government.

With less than 50 passengers entering and exiting the station per day, the small station offers a fantastic view of nearby green fields.

After you pass through the footbridge with colorful paintings on the wall, you will arrive at the platform where photographers can capture impressive shots of a moving train.

Longgang Railway Station

Sitting in Houlong, Miaoli, Longgang railway station is one of the stations with the least traffic on the western line. Due to its location — the Houlong river mouth, the village used to be prosperous and bustling.

Nowadays, Longgang Station is an unmanned station. Passengers are required to use easy cards to buy tickets.

In addition to the old-fashioned station, Houlong Cape of Good Hope, a 9-minute drive from Longgang station, has spectacular views of sea and rows of windmills.

If you are lucky, you can capture the astonishing scene of a train running along the coastline.

Xinpu Railway Station

When you travel to Tongxiao, Miaoli, don’t forget to visit the most beautiful train station by the sea — Xinpu railway station.

As one of the “Five Treasures,” Xinpu opened to the public in 1922 and was designated as a historical building by the county government.

The old station features Japanese-style wooden architecture, mottled walls and benches that reflect the history of the station.

What’s more? You can have a sea view from the station. Walking from the station, you can enjoy the gorgeous sea view within minutes.

Shiliu Railway Station

Shiliu station, located in Douliu, Yunlin, is more than 100 years old. It was built in 1905 and the nearby dormitory was listed as a historic building by the government. After its renovation, Shiliu became an unmanned station with no staff but two platforms.

You can not only understand the history of the old station but also enjoy the view of the vast soothing wide fields.