Taiwan reports three confirmed COVID-19 cases, brings tally to 53

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Saturday reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 53.

Case 51 is a Dutchman in his thirties who visited Austria from March 2-6 and arrived in Taiwan on March 10 from the Netherlands.

On March 11, he experienced some breathing difficulty, fatigue and chest pain. He then sought medical help and his infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

He has now been moved to an isolation room in the hospital, the CECC added.

The center has identified 28 people who had contacts with the man; 14 of them have left Taiwan already.

Case 52 is a man in his thirties who visited Switzerland through a connecting flight from Turkey with two friends on Feb. 28.

He then went on to visit France for skiing on Feb. 29 by bus and headed back to Switzerland on March 7 by bus to take a flight to Turkey and fly back to Taiwan.

Upon his return on March 8, he showed symptoms of fever, fatigue, coughing and a running nose. He immediately sought medical and his infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

He has now been moved to a negative-pressure isolation room, the CECC added.

The CECC has identified 39 people including his friends, those on the same flight, co-workers and all others who may have been in contact with him during his trip and when he sought medical help.

Case 53 is a man in his thirties who took a business trip to Munich and Nuremberg in Germany from Feb. 22 to March 6.

Upon his return on March 11, he showed symptoms of cough and sore throat.

He then sought medical help and his infection was confirmed today, the CECC said.

He has now been moved to a negative-pressure isolation room, the CECC added.

The center has identified 15 people including his co-workers on the business trip together, his family who lived with him, and all others who may have been in contact with him during his trip and when he sought medical help.

In addition, the health authorities are investigating Case 53’s travel history to further track down the possible contacts.