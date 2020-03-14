Taiwan’s Tai, Chou smash into semis at All England Badminton Open

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwanese badminton aces Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) and Chou Tien-chen (周天成) advanced into the semifinals of their respective categories at the Yonex All England Open after straight-game triumphs in the quarterfinals Friday.

The second-seeded world’s No. 2 Tai toppled world No. 17 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-9, 21-11 in a match that lasted only 30 minutes.

Tai opened the match with a 13-2 run and never looked back, winning the first game 21-9. Chochuwong made a stunning attempt in the second game to cut the deficit to two points, but Tai returned to shut out her opponent with six unanswered points to inevitably pocket the game 21-11.

The Taiwanese shuttler now holds a 3-0 head-to-head record against the 22-year-old Thai who just recently won the women’s singles at the Barcelona Spain Masters 2020 in February, after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain in an over one hour long final match.

Tai will next face the eighth-seeded Marin in the semifinals Saturday.

In the men’s singles, first-seeded world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen (周天成) defeated compatriot world No. 12 Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) 21-11, 21-12 in 44 minutes.

Wang held an early lead at the start of each game, but all chances of victory were put to rest after Chou warmed up, leading a 10-2 run in the first game, and a 7-0 run in the second game, to win the match.

Chou now holds a 7-0 head-to-head record against Wang and will next face fifth-seeded world No. 4 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semifinals Saturday.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), seventh-seeds in the men’s doubles, topped China’s Huang Kai Xiang (黃凱祥) and Liu Cheng (劉成) 18-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a quarterfinals match that lasted 59 minutes.

The Taiwanese pair will face Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals.

The Yonex All England Open 2020 is a top-tier BWF Super 1000 event that carries a total purse of US$1.1 million (NT$33.14 million) and is being held March 11-15 at Arena Birmingham in England.