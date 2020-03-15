Chopin Competition revises Taiwan’s designation to ‘Chinese Taipei’

TAIPEI (CNA) — The designation of Taiwan on the website of the International Chopin Piano Competition has been changed to “Chinese Taipei,” after Taiwan protested the previous use of two other names, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday.

Last week, when the contestants who qualified for the preliminary round were named on the competition’s official website, the country of origin for the Taiwanese competitors was listed as “PRC Taiwan” and was later changed to “China Taiwan.”

However, after Taiwan’s representative office in Warsaw lodged a protest with the organizers and held discussions with them, Taiwan’s designation was revised Saturday to “Chinese Taipei,” MOFA spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.

She said Taiwan competes in the Olympic Games and several other international events under the name “Chinese Taipei” to safeguard the rights of its contestants and distinguish them from Chinese competitors.

Although “Chinese Taipei” is not the designation Taiwan would prefer, it is “acceptable,” Ou said.

She expressed appreciation to the organizers of the Chopin Piano Competition for their efforts to resolve the matter, despite pressure from Beijing.

Taiwanese contestants should be allowed to participate in competitions fairly and without political interference, Ou said.

Nine Taiwanese pianists have qualified to compete in September in the preliminary round of International Chopin Piano Competition, a world renowned event held every five years in the Polish capital of Warsaw. The final rounds will be held October Oct. 2-23.