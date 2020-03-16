影／法國youtuber拍片大讚台灣防疫措施　法國人超欽佩 | French YouTuber praises Taiwan’s prevention efforts

【看英文中國郵報學英文】新型冠狀肺炎持續蔓延，許多國家確診病例不斷上升。近期，住台法籍YouTuber路易分享了自己對於台灣防疫措施，戴口罩習慣、和國際讚揚的看法，表示自己真的很欣慰住在台灣。

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the number of confirmed cases is continuously rising, leading countries to scramble to control the situation.

As the numbers continue to alarm many, French YouTuber, Louis, took to YouTube to commend Taiwan’s epidemic-prevention measures, adding that he feels really grateful to be living in Taiwan right now.

路易在影片中提到，台灣目前與其他國家比起來，疫情控制得相當好，表示台灣在得知武漢肺炎的第一時間立即實施相關應變措施，包括取消大陸來往班機和呼籲公司、各大營業單位定期量體溫。

Louis is really impressed by Taiwan’s handling of the situation so far. He added that when the virus first broke out in China, Taiwan immediately canceled flights to and from China and called on all businesses to take the temperatures of all employees on a daily basis.

影片中間，路易還打給在法國的朋友，朋友除了提到法國現在的應變措施，也分享各大報社如世界報 (Le Monde) 和十字架報 (La Croix) 都看見台灣的厲害，紛紛稱奇。

Meanwhile, Louis called a friend in France who said that Taiwan’s virus-prevention efforts have attracted the attention of French media, including Le Monde and La Croix newspapers which wrote articles explaining Taiwan’s successful prevention efforts.

對於口罩的配戴和在法國亞洲人可能會遇到得歧視問題，路易也補充，因為文化差異，在法國除了醫生以外幾乎不會看到街上有人戴口罩，當地人若看到這個景象，第一瞬間就會認為病情一定很嚴重。

Regarding the racism some Asians may face when wearing face masks in France, Louis explained that because of the differences in culture and habits, people in France only connect face masks with doctors or those who are seriously ill.

而目前法國口罩產量也不足，只有最前線的醫療人員有口罩戴，其他人則需依政府規定，從醫生拿到處方簽才能擁有口罩。

As France’s current face mask supply is still incredibly low, only front-line medical workers are allowed to wear them. According to French regulations, others need to get a prescription from doctors to obtain the masks.

路易最後也大讚台灣人戴口罩的習慣，表示台灣人是為了保護自己和他人，尤其在不知道是否有被感染的情況下，戴口罩的習慣又顯得特別重要。

Last but not least, Louis praised Taiwanese habits of wearing masks, stating that the people do so to protect themselves and others. Without knowing if one is infected, the habit of wearing face masks becomes even more commendable.