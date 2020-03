驚！又一好萊塢明星中鏢　「007龐德女郎」確診武漢肺炎 | Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for COVID-19

【看英文中國郵報英文】以《007量子危機》走紅的法國、烏克蘭籍女星(Olga Kurylenko)繼奧斯卡影帝湯姆漢克斯(Tom Hanks)後,成第二位好萊塢明星確診武漢肺炎案例!

Former James Bond lead actress, Olga Kurylenko, on Monday said she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the third Hollywood star infected by COVID-19 since Tom Hanks and his wife made the shocking announcement last week.

歐嘉柯瑞蘭寇於台灣時間今(16日)凌晨在IG發文透露自己感染了武漢肺炎。

歐嘉在文中寫到:「新冠肺炎檢測結果為陽性後,我已經在家待了近一個星期,我主要的症狀有發燒和疲累,請大家照顧好自己,並認真看待這一件事!」

Kurylenko confirmed the infection on her Instagram earlier today.

She wrote: “Locked up at home after testing positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourselves and do take this seriously!”

外貌冷豔性感的歐嘉柯瑞蘭寇為模特兒出身,2008年她被選為第22部007電影《量子危機》女主角,片中與丹尼爾克雷格(Daniel Craig)有多場動作戲,因而在好萊塢打開知名度。

Kurylenko is best known for starring in the 2008 James Bond film, “Quantum of Solace,” alongside Daniel Craig.