Twice member sparks concerns from fans with sultry selfie

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chou Tzu-yu, a Taiwanese member of K-pop group Twice, has been under 14-day home quarantine since she returned to Taiwan, but her Sunday post to social media has sparked concerns from fans.

In the post written in both Mandarin and Korean, Tzu-yu looks thinner with sunken cheeks while holding her dog in a casual outfit.

She also shared some images of the dishes, such as curry, salads, pasta and Taiwanese cuisines, which she enjoyed during her quarantine.

Along with the pictures, she wrote: “I’m enjoying these dishes! But I didn’t cook them. Once (calling her fans’ name), how are you doing? I hope to see you guys soon!.”

In response to Tzu-yu, a fan commented, “Long time no see.” Another said: “Look thinner, take care of yourself.” The other said, “We miss you so much.”