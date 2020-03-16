Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former James Bond lead actress, Olga Kurylenko, on Monday said she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the third Hollywood star infected by COVID-19 since Tom Hanks and his wife made the chocking announcement earlier last week.

Kurylenko confirmed the infection on her Instagram early today.

She wrote: “Locked up at home after testing positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourselves and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko is best known for starring in the 2008 James Bond film, “Quantum of Solace,” alongside Daniel Craig.