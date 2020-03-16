超Q海獺版陳時中！插畫家致敬「防疫3大將」萬人狂讚 | Cartoonist depicts health officials as cute animals

【看英文中國郵報學英文】COVID-19 （武漢肺炎）疫情在台灣目前確診病例數來到 59 例，相比其他國家大爆發之勢，台灣的確診病例數在全球排名中逐漸往後，防疫卓有成效，引起國際關注。其中政府在防疫及口罩政策上正確的實施與支持非常重要，插畫家黃立佩便繪製 3 位防疫大將的 Q 版畫作，引起網友們瘋狂朝聖。

With only 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Taiwan has gained international recognition for its fast and sound prevention measures. In particular, the government’s regulations regarding face-masks distribution were especially praised.

In a tribute dedicated to the hard-working government officials, cartoonist Huang Li-pei (黃立佩) drew quirky caricatures of the three “generals” responsible for protecting Taiwan from the coronavirus.

插畫家黃立佩近日在臉書分享致敬台灣防疫 3 位大將的作品，將行政院長蘇貞昌、衛福部長陳時中、政務委員唐鳳繪製成 3 種可愛的海洋生物，「謝謝所有協助防疫的人員」。

Li transformed Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) into lovable sea creatures.

在畫裡，蘇貞昌化作正經有智慧的海獅，手上還拿著口罩，象徵在禁口罩出口、實名制購買政策的付出；陳時中則是辛勤宣布事情的小海獺，手握麥克風，每日召開記者會發布最新疫報； Q 版海豹的唐鳳則在領口罩發揮科技上的強項，其筆電背面還有亮點，將背燈繪成了台灣的形狀。

Su Tseng-chang is a knowledgeable walrus with one “hand” on a face mask, representing his quick action in restricting the export of the masks.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung is depicted as an otter, broadcasting news. He holds a microphone to hint at the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC,中央流行疫情中心) daily press conferences.

On the right, Audrey Tang is shown as a sea lion using a computer to symbolize her efforts in establishing the name-based system for face-masks distribution.

這篇文章吸引 1.5 萬名網友感動按讚，還釣出蘇貞昌本人回應「也感謝所有配合政府防疫的國人同胞！有政府，請安心」。

The post garnered 15,000 likes and received a warm response from the premier himself, thanking the people for cooperating with officials’ regulations and reassuring the public of their continuous efforts in battling the virus.