Nearly 800,000 register for purchasing face masks online

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday announced that less than 800,000 people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of the press time.

Those who have successfully registered will receive face masks, said Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung（陳時中) who added “there’s no need to panic.”

Access is limited to Taiwan residents who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

Users will receive a text message on March 19 confirming their order and detailing the payment process, the CECC said.

After the online purchase is confirmed, face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1, the CECC added.

You can pick up your face masks by showing your ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.