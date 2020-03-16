疫情連環爆　又新增8人確診都是歐洲旅遊返台 | Taiwan confirms 8 new imported cases, brings COVID-19 tally to 67

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心今(16)日公布國內新增5例境外移入COVID-19(武漢肺炎)病例(案60至67)。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 67.

案60為中部20多歲女性，2月9日至3月11日獨自赴義大利、希臘、德國旅遊，12日入境，14日出現發燒、畏寒及倦怠就醫，經通報檢驗，於今日確診。已初步掌握接觸者共11人，其他接觸者持續追蹤中。

Case 60 is a woman in her twenties who had been to Italy, Greece and Germany between Feb. 9 and March 11.

Two days after her return on March 12, she experienced symptoms including fevers, chills, and fatigue. Her infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have so far tracked down 11 possible contacts; they are still investigating any other contacts.

案61為南部50多歲女性，3月5日至14日與另1名家人參加奧地利、捷克團體旅遊，14日入境時因發燒被檢疫站攔檢送驗，於今日確診，目前收治負壓隔離病房。已初步掌握接觸者共20人(含同團領隊及團員共18人)，其中案61同行家人於3月15日出現發燒症狀，已通報送驗並收治負壓隔離病房，將持續追蹤其他接觸者。

Case 61 is a woman in her fifties who went to Austria and the Czech Republic with a tour group from March 5 to March 14. She had a fever entering Taiwan on March 14 and was subsequently tested; her infection was confirmed today.

She has now been taken into a negative-pressure isolation room and health authorities have currently tracked down 20 contacts, 18 of which were part of the tour group.

In addition, a family member of case 61 who also went abroad, showed symptoms on March 15 and is also in a negative-pressure isolation room.

案62為北部60多歲女性，3月7日至14日與另1名家人至菲律賓探親，12日於菲律賓當地出現發燒、咳嗽、肌肉痠痛、後眼窩痛症狀，14日入境後由家人送至醫院就醫並採檢送驗，於今日確診。案62同住家人(2人，含同行者)均無疑似症狀，其他接觸者持續追蹤中。

Case 62 is a woman in her 60s who went to visit family in the Philippines from March 7 to March 14. She began showing symptoms on March 12 while in the Philippines, including fever, coughs, sore muscles and eyes.

Case 62 was tested upon her return on March 14 and her infection was confirmed today. Family members of case 62 have yet to show symptoms, and other contacts are still being monitored closely by health authorities.

案63為北部50多歲男性，為昨日公布案55於3月3日至12日至埃及旅遊之同團團員，案63於3月13日晚間因咳嗽有痰、流鼻水、寒顫等症狀至醫院就醫後通報送驗，於今日確診。依案55及案63發病日研判，為一起境外旅遊群聚事件。本群聚截至目前已掌握接觸者共98人，除案63確診外，其餘接觸者尚無疑似症狀，將持續追蹤其他接觸者。

Case 63 is a man in his 50s who was part of the same tour group as case 55. They were in Egypt from March 3 to March 12.

Case 63 began showing symptoms of coughs, runny nose, and chills on March 13 and was tested immediately; his infection was confirmed today.

As case 55 and case 63 were part of the same tour group, health authorities have determined a cluster-infection among the group. Ninety-eight contacts have since been monitored though none have shown symptoms yet.

案64為北部20多歲男性，去(2019)年8月底至西班牙就學，由於就讀學校有確診個案，故與就讀同校的家人及同學一同返國，於3月12日入境。案64於14日出現畏寒、流鼻水及眼睛癢症狀，15日至醫院就醫並採檢通報，於今日確診。案64與昨日公布案58為同校同系所學生，雖互不認識，但由於該校先前已出現確診病例並且停課，研判2人於校園群聚感染的機會較大。截至目前已掌握2人接觸者共55人，將持續追蹤其他接觸者。

Case 64 is a man in his 20s who had been studying in Spain since August 2019.

He returned to Taiwan on March 12 after a student at the school tested positive for the virus. Case 64 began showing symptoms on March 14, including runny nose and itchy eyes.

He sought medical help on March 15 and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have tracked down 55 contacts for the time being and is following up on others.

案65至67為南部2名50多歲女性及1名60多歲男性，3月4日至13日土耳其(與案56、57同團)，分別於3月14日、15日發病，3月15日晚間由衛生單位通知前往醫院採檢通報，於今日確診；該旅行團群聚截至目前共計5人確診，接觸者持續追蹤中。

Cases 65, 66 and 67 are two women in their 50s and one man in his 60s. They had been to Turkey (part of the same group as case 56 and 57) between March 4 to March 13.

They began showing symptoms of possible infection on March 14 and 15, respectively and were subsequently tested. Their infections were confirmed today.

As of now, 5 people from the same tour group have tested positive for COVID-19 and authorities are following up on more.