Taiwan confirms 8 new imported cases, brings COVID-19 tally to 67

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Monday reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 67.

Case 60 is a woman in her twenties who had been to Italy, Greece and Germany between Feb. 9 and March 11.

Two days after she returned on March 12, she started experiencing symptoms including fevers, chills, and fatigue. Her infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have so far tracked down 11 possible contacts; they are still investigating any other contacts.

Case 61 is a woman in her fifties who went to Austria and the Czech Republic with a tour group from March 5 to March 14. She had a fever entering Taiwan on March 14 and was subsequently tested; her infection was confirmed today.

She has now been taken into a negative-pressure isolation room and health authorities have currently tracked down 20 contacts, 18 of which were part of the tour group.

In addition, a family member of case 61 who also went abroad, showed symptoms on March 15 and is also in a negative-pressure isolation room.

Case 62 is a woman in her 60s who went to visit family in the Philippines from March 7 to March 14. She began showing symptoms on March 12 while in the Philippines, including fever, coughs, sore muscles and eyes.

Case 62 was tested upon her return on March 14 and her infection was confirmed today. Family members of case 62 have yet to show symptoms, and other contacts are still being monitored closely by health authorities.

Case 63 is a man in his 50s who was part of the same tour group as case 55. They were in Egypt from March 3 to March 12.

Case 63 began showing symptoms of coughs, runny nose, and chills on March 13 and was tested immediately; his infection was confirmed today.

As case 55 and case 63 were part of the same tour group, health authorities have determined a cluster-infection among the group. Ninety-eight contacts have since been monitored though none have shown symptoms yet.

Case 64 is a man in his 20s who had been studying in Spain since August 2019.

He returned to Taiwan on March 12 after a student at the school tested positive for the virus. Case 64 began showing symptoms on March 14, including runny nose and itchy eyes.

He sought medical help on March 15 and the infection was confirmed today.

Health authorities have tracked down 55 contacts for the time being and is following up on others.

Cases 65, 66 and 67 are two women in their 50s and one man in his 60s. They had been to Turkey (part of the same group as case 56 and 57) between March 4 to March 13.

They began showing symptoms of possible infection on March 14 and 15, respectively and were subsequently tested. Their infections were confirmed today.

As of now, 5 people from the same tour group have tested positive for COVID-19 and authorities are following up on more.