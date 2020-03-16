Taiwan issues new regulations for travelers from Level-3 areas

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Travelers contracting COVID-19 from government-designated Level 3 areas will have to cover their own medical expenses while their names will be released to the public, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) said on Monday.

The new policy, which enters into effect on Tuesday, comes after 8 new imported cases were reported in Taiwan, bringing the tally of COVID-19 cases to 67.

Foreigners entering Taiwan from Level 3 infected areas will also need to cover their own medical expenses should they become sick, the CECC added.

Infections resulting from short-term visits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the CECC added.

Further details will be announced in tomorrow’s press conference, the CECC said.