出國請三思！蘇貞昌宣導標語「無代誌 莫出國」引話題 | Premier launches online campaign to discourage travel

【看英文中國郵報學英文】有鑒於近期新增案例多為國外旅遊染疫，行政院長蘇貞昌今(16)日於臉書專頁PO文，宣導民眾「無代誌 莫出國」，3/17日起去第三級警告國家或地區進行非必要旅遊將被取消防疫補償金。

Premier Su Tseng-chang launched a Facebook campaign on Monday, calling on the public to avoid unnecessary travel abroad after eight imported cases were reported earlier that day.

Starting from March 17, travelers contracting COVID-19 from government-designated Level 3 areas won’t receive any compensations during their quarantine period, according to the campaign.

文章內寫道，「為了補貼受武漢肺炎影響，受隔離、檢疫者和照顧者，政府將會發給一天一千塊的防疫補償金。」另外，蘇貞昌也感謝民眾犧牲個人不便，配合整體防疫，也多少補貼損失的工資。

“Quarantined people and their caretakers will receive NT$1,000 (US$33.1) as compensation during their quarantine,” the text reads. In addition, Su expressed his appreciation for those who have cooperated with the government to contain the disease (COVID-19) and expressed hopes that the subsidy could compensate for any income losses.

文內強調，至於那些執意要前往被列為第三級警告的地方，不應該享有這樣的補償。「請各位國人出國前要三思」PO文寫道。

Those who insist on traveling to government-designated Level 3 areas should not receive any subsidies, the premier said. “Please think twice before you go abroad,” the text concluded.

