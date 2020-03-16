Dramatic video shows Taiwan success in containing outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – A visualization of the dangerousness of COVID-19 is worth a thousand words, says a data engineer from Malaysia who created an interactive dashboard that shows the dramatic spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

The creative engineer also produced an inspiring video that helps you visualize the COVID19 cases outbreak from China to Asia and the rest of the world.

“I love storytelling and turn data into insights,” Goh Kok Han told The China Post about his interactive dashboard.

“I created www.gohkokhan.com not only to make my leisure time more meaningful

but also intended to transform those boring data into interesting storytelling,” he added.

The data engineer created the dashboard a month ago while trying to filter data on COVID-19 cases in various countries and provinces in China to have a custom view of all the charts/trends.

After figuring out there wasn’t a user-friendly dashboard available online, he decided to make one himself.

“Great visualization of COVID19 data can create public awareness and help researchers to understand more of the virus outbreak,” he said, promising to offer more updates on the spread of the virus in the future.

Visit https://www.gohkokhan.com for more insight full data