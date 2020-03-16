Dramatic video shows Taiwan success in containing outbreak

By Dimitri Bruyas, The China Post |
Goh Kok Han, a data engineer from Malaysia, created an interactive dashboard that shows the dramatic spread of the coronavirus worldwide (Courtesy of Goh Kok Han)
Goh Kok Han, a data engineer from Malaysia, created an interactive dashboard that shows the dramatic spread of the coronavirus worldwide (Courtesy of Goh Kok Han)

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) – A visualization of the dangerousness of COVID-19 is worth a thousand words, says a data engineer from Malaysia who created an interactive dashboard that shows the dramatic spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

The creative engineer also produced an inspiring video that helps you visualize the COVID19 cases outbreak from China to Asia and the rest of the world.

“I love storytelling and turn data into insights,” Goh Kok Han told The China Post about his interactive dashboard.

The engineer decided to create the dashboard after figuring out there wasn’t a user-friendly dashboard available online. (Goh Kok Han)
The engineer decided to create the dashboard after figuring out there wasn’t a user-friendly dashboard available online. (Goh Kok Han)

“I created www.gohkokhan.com not only to make my leisure time more meaningful

but also intended to transform those boring data into interesting storytelling,” he added.

Goh believes that Great visualization of COVID19 data can create public awareness. (Goh Kok Han)
Goh believes that Great visualization of COVID19 data can create public awareness. (Goh Kok Han)

The data engineer created the dashboard a month ago while trying to filter data on COVID-19 cases in various countries and provinces in China to have a custom view of all the charts/trends.

After figuring out there wasn’t a user-friendly dashboard available online, he decided to make one himself.

Goh hopes to help researchers to understand more of the virus outbreak. (Goh Kok Han)
Goh hopes to help researchers to understand more of the virus outbreak. (Goh Kok Han)

“Great visualization of COVID19 data can create public awareness and help researchers to understand more of the virus outbreak,” he said, promising to offer more updates on the spread of the virus in the future.

Visit https://www.gohkokhan.com for more insight full data