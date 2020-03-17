Taiwan raises travel alert for 20 countries and 3 US states

TAPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) raised its travel advisory for 19 Asian countries, one Eastern Europe country and three U.S. states to a Level 3 alert on Tuesday as the number of imported COVID-19 cases has surged rapidly.

The new travel advisory will go into effect on March 19 at 12 a.m.

Additional countries at Level 3 Alert Travel

Additional Level-3 countries and regions in Asia now include Japan, Singapore, North Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Maldives.

Moldova is now included among Level-3 country in Eastern Europe.

The U.S. states of Washington, New York and California are also included in the advisory.