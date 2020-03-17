破紀錄！當日增10例武漢肺炎確診　皆為境外移入 | Taiwan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases in largest single-day spike

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情指揮中心表示，今（ 17 ）日公布國內新增 10 例境外移入武漢肺炎確診個案。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday reported 10 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 77.

其中，案 68 至 70 及案 73 於 3 月 4 日至 13 日至土耳其旅遊，與案 56 、 57 及案 65 至 67 同團。

Cases 68 to 70 and Case 73 were part of the same tour group as Cases 56, 57 and Cases 65 to 67 who visited Turkey from March 4 to March 13.

其他 3 人發病日介於 3 月 7 日至 14 日，經就醫採檢通報，均於今日確診。

Three of the participants started showing symptoms between March 7 and March 14; they immediately sought medical help. Their infections were confirmed today.

該旅行團截至目前共 9 人確診，已掌握接觸者共 148 人，將持續針對其他團員及相關接觸者擴大追蹤與採檢。

As of today, 9 travelers in the tour group have all contracted COVID-19. Health authorities have so far tracked down 148 possible contacts; they are following up on all others.

案71為北部60多歲男性，3月3日至12日參加埃及團體旅遊(與案55、63同團)，3月13日起陸續出現咳嗽、流鼻水、腹瀉症狀，衛生單位於3月15日安排就醫，經診斷有肺炎情形並採檢通報，於今日確診，為該旅行團第3名確診病例。針對本起群聚，已掌握相關接觸者共105人，持續擴大追蹤中。

Case 71 is a man in his 60s who was part of the tour group that went to Egypt from March 3 to March 12.

The man began showing symptoms of coughs, runny nose and an upset stomach on March 13 and was tested on March 15. His infection was confirmed today.

The tour group now has 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and authorities have tracked down 105 possible contacts.

案72為南部70多歲女性，3月5日至14日與家人(案61)參加奧地利、捷克團體旅遊，3月15日出現發燒症狀且有肺炎情形，由醫院採檢通報，於今日確診，為該旅行團第2名確診病例。

Case 72, a woman in her 70s, is a family member of case 61.

Both had gone to Austria and the Czech Republic between March 5 to March 14 and began showing symptoms one day after their return. Case 72’s infection was confirmed today, making it the second confirmed case from the tour group.

案74為南部30多歲男性，2月25日至3月10日與7名親友至冰島自助旅遊，返國後於3月14日出現牙痛、全身倦怠症狀，15日就醫時因有國外旅遊史由醫院採檢通報，於今日確診。已初步掌握接觸者共36人，其中同行親友目前均無症狀，將持續擴大追蹤其他接觸者。

Case 74 is a man in his 30s who went to Iceland with 7 friends between Feb. 25 to March 10.

He arrived in Taiwan on March 14 and began experiencing toothaches and fatigue. He sought medical help on March 15 and the infection was confirmed today.

As of now, 36 contacts have been tracked down and his friends have yet to show symptoms.

案75為南部20多歲男性，2月23日至3月8日至德國旅遊，3月8日返國後出現流鼻水症狀，11日自覺嗅覺喪失，13日至診所就醫，因症狀未改善又於16日至醫院就醫，經診斷有肺炎情形故採檢通報，於今日確診。已初步掌握接觸者9人，將持續擴大追蹤。

Case 75 is a student in his 20s, currently studying at a university in Southern Taiwan. He traveled to Germany between Feb. 23 and March 8.

On March 11, the man reported losing his sense of smell and sought medical help at a clinic on March 13. As his medical condition didn’t improve, he went to a hospital on March 16 and the infection was confirmed today.

Nine contacts have since been tracked down and authorities are looking into other potential contacts.

案76為北部30多歲女性，3月1日至12日與2名友人至法國巴黎旅遊，12日起出現喉嚨痛症狀，15日出現流鼻水，16日就醫後採檢通報，於今日確診。目前初步掌握接觸者共4人(包括同行友人)，均無不適症狀，將進一步擴大追蹤入境同班機旅客及就醫接觸者等。

Case 76 is a woman in her 30s who traveled in France with two friends from March 1 to March 12. She experienced various symptoms from sore throats to runny nose and sought medical help on March 16.

Her infection was confirmed today and four contacts have since been tracked down. Her friends have yet to show symptoms but are still being monitored by health authorities.

案77為北部60多歲女性，1月20日自台灣經杜拜轉機至捷克旅遊，並於3月7日自捷克搭機至美國紐約探親，16日入境。案77於3月10日在紐約當地出現發燒及腹瀉症狀，並於14日在當地就醫，16日返國後因有喉嚨癢及咳嗽症狀直接至醫院就醫後隨即採檢通報，於今日確診。目前案77於紐約之家人無疑似症狀，將進一步擴大調查入境同班機旅客等接觸者，以進行後續追蹤。

Case 77 is a woman in her 60s and traveled to the Czech Republic through a connecting flight from Turkey on Jan. 20.

She then went on to visit family in the states on March 7 and returned home on March 16.

The woman had a sore throat and an upset stomach during her stay in New York and sought medical help at the local hospital.

Her infection was confirmed today.

Family members of case 77 have not shown symptoms related to contracting the virus, and authorities are still looking into all those on the same flight as the woman.