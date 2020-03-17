國際疫情擴大　日本、泰國等20國升級第三級警告 | Taiwan raises travel alert for 20 countries and 3 US states

【看英文中國郵報學英文】武漢肺炎疫情升溫，中央流行疫情指揮中心今（ 17 ）日表示，除中國大陸（含港澳）、韓國及中亞國家，自 3 月 19 日零時起將亞洲 19 國、東歐 1 國及美國 3 州的旅遊疫情建議提升至第三級警告 。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) raised its travel advisory for 19 Asian countries, one Eastern Europe country and three U.S. states to a Level 3 alert on Tuesday as the number of imported COVID-19 cases has surged rapidly.

最新旅遊警示將於3月19日零時實行。

The new travel advisory will go into effect on March 19 at 12 a.m.

3 月19 日零時新增第三級警告(Warning) 國家、地區：｜Additional countries under Level 3 alert travel：

亞洲：日本、新加坡、北韓、泰國、馬來西亞、菲律賓、印尼、汶萊、越南、寮國、柬埔寨、緬甸、東帝汶、孟加拉、不丹、尼泊爾、斯里蘭卡、印度及馬爾地夫。(共19國)

Level-3 countries and regions in Asia now include Japan, Singapore, North Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Maldives.

東歐：摩爾多瓦。

In eastern Europe, Moldova is now added to the list.

美國：華盛頓州、紐約州及加利福尼亞州。

The U.S. states of Washington, New York and California are now included in the travel advisory too.

