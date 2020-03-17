1 million people registered for purchasing face masks online

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Tuesday announced that more than 1 million people had successfully registered for purchasing face masks as of the press time.

Those who have successfully registered will receive face masks as long as the purchase remains stable before Wednesday, said Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung（陳時中) who added: “Basically the face mask supply will meet the demand.”

Access is limited to Taiwan residents who need to register their NHI number, obtain proper digital certification and download a specific app before being able to place their order between March 12 and March 18.

Users will receive a text message on March 19 confirming their order and detailing the payment process.

After the online purchase is confirmed, face masks will be shipped to a convenience store near you from March 26 to April 1, according to the CECC.

You can pick up your face masks by showing your ID cards, NHI cards or licenses.