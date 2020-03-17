About 130 Taiwanese tourists stranded in Peru, Argentina: MOFA

TAIPEI (CNA) — An estimated 130 Taiwanese tourists are stranded in Peru and Argentina, as the two South American countries have closed their borders in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

At a regular press conference, Yui Tah-ray (俞大㵢), director-general of MOFA’s Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, said about 122 Taiwanese in 14 tour groups are stranded in Peru.

Another eight Taiwanese tourists have not been able to leave Argentina, Yui said, citing numbers obtained from travel agencies in Taiwan and Taiwan’s representative offices in the two countries.

On Sunday, Peru and Argentina announced a closure of their borders for 15 days due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the two countries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Peru had 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Argentina had 56, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) coronavirus situation dashboard.

Yui said Taiwan’s representative offices in Peru and in Argentina have established contact with the stranded Taiwanese and are trying to find a way to get them home.

Despite the best efforts of the offices, however, the Taiwanese tourists may have to remain in the two countries until the border control measures are lifted, he added.

Tourists in other countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region are facing similar difficulties, as the coronavirus outbreak is spreading very fast, Yui said, advising Taiwanese to refrain from visiting those regions to avoid inconvenience.

Several other countries in the region, including Colombia, Paraguay and Honduras, have also adopted stringent measures such as halting travel by air, sea and land and imposing curfews to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, MOFA raised its travel alert for Peru and Argentina to “orange,” the second highest level on its four-color-coded scale, urging Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary trips to those countries.