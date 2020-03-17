All of Asia, Europe covered by Taiwan’s highest travel warning

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan extended its highest Level 3 travel alert to more foreign countries Tuesday to cover virtually all of Asia and Europe and three states in the United States amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

Following Tuesday’s updated travel alert, 99 countries and regions have been given Level 3 alerts, meaning travelers who arrive in Taiwan after spending time in those places or transferring through them will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

All Asian countries along with Hong Kong and Macau and all European countries with the exception of the micro-states of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican, have been given Level 3 alerts.

The highest warning level also covers the states of California, Washington and New York in the United States, and the northern African countries of Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

The CECC has advised that unnecessary trips to those countries and regions should be avoided.

Meanwhile, the CECC issued a Level 2 travel alert for all U.S. states outside of California, New York and Washington, meaning that those who arrive in Taiwan from those 47 states will be subject to a self-health management protocol for 14 days.

People required to manage their health must wear face masks wherever they go and take their temperatures twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

On Tuesday the CECC reported 10 more new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Taiwan, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 77, with one death. Most the 10 cases were people who had traveled to Europe or the Middle East recently.

Since the coronavirus disease outbreak emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, more than 179,000 cases have been reported from 145 countries and regions as of Tuesday, including over 7,000 deaths, mostly in China and Italy, according to CECC data.

To prevent the highly contagious virus from spreading within Taiwan through infected travelers, COVID-19 tests will be conducted on people who returned from Europe between March 3 and 14 and have developed respiratory symptoms after arriving home, the CECC said.

It reminded all those arriving from Europe in the period between March 3-14 to follow self-health management guidelines for 14 days and advised them to refrain from going to school or their workplaces for the time being.