Analysis | ‘Mission Impossible’ begins for new KMT chairman Johnny Chiang

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), 48, was recently sworn in as KMT chairman after defeating Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌). This comes after Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) stepped down as party leader after the poor showing in the 2020 national elections and polls.

The celebration will be short-lived for Chiang as his road ahead is a near-endless series of hurdles.

First, he must revitalise the party given that the Taiwanese youth overwhelmingly support the Democratic Progressive Party which was the source of the 2020 election defeat.

Yet, persuading young voters is difficult since he needs to continually maintain support and funding from his existing base, most of whom reject a revolution since the existing policies are what attract them.

Among these policies is the 1992 One-China consensus with China. Chiang has stated he is open to reinterpreting the KMT position on the “1992 consensus” but has not taken a definitive stance.

Notably, Chiang has not received a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), a long-standing tradition between the two parties.

Given that one of KMT’s pillars is strengthening relations with China, will this trend gain new voters or distance existing ones?

Overall, Chiang has to impress the existing base while attracting new, young voters all while debating how to handle cross-strait relations—the most divisive debate on the island.

What’s more, he has to do all of this in 14-months since he is merely taking over after Wu resigned.