英演員伊卓瑞斯艾巴確診武漢肺炎 阿諾呼籲：像我老人家就乖乖待在家 | Elba tests positive for COVID-19, Schwarzenegger asks you to ignore morons

【看英文中國郵報英文】英國男演員伊卓瑞斯艾巴（Idris Elba）昨（17）日在推特PO文證實確診罹患新冠肺炎。

English actor Idris Elba on Tuesday said he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

艾巴在推特寫道：「早上經檢測後確診罹患新冠肺炎。我狀況還好，目前沒有症狀，但當我得知自己有暴露在帶有病毒的環境就開始自我隔離。」

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba wrote to Twitter.

另外，艾巴也在影片中鼓勵大家遵守疫情期間「社交疏離」、勤洗手，強調有些人和他一樣是無症狀患者，必須注意。

He encouraged people to practice social distancing and wash hands frequently, stressing that there are asymptomatic people out there like himself.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

伊卓瑞斯艾巴在漫威電影宇宙中飾演「海姆達爾」而為人所知，近期也有出演電影《CATS貓》。

Elba, who is known for the role “Heimdall” in the Marvel film universe and recently appeared in “Cats.”

今年72歲的前加州州長兼《魔鬼終結者》巨星阿諾史瓦辛格（Arnold Schwarzenegger）3月16日在推特發文，附上影片，寫道「盡量待在家，聽專家的，不要理那些蠢蛋（morons），我們一起度過這段疫情。」

Meanwhile, 72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, the “Terminator star” and former California governor posted a message and a video to Twitter on March 16. “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” he wrote.

「大家都盡量不要出門，尤其是72歲的老頭子（意指自己）。在加州65歲以上的民眾都不能出家門。所以我們就在家吃飯」阿諾在影片中帶著兩隻超萌迷你馬說道。

“Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we eat at home.” the ex-California governor said in the video along with two ponies.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

