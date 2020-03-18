Face masks supply meets demand for online purchases: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday confirmed that health authorities will have sufficient supply of face masks for those who have successfully registered online.

“The face mask supply will meet the online demand,” Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said, adding that authorities are trying to allocate the limited available resources to satisfy demand from brick and mortar stores for face masks purchases.

So far, up to 2,600 pharmacies out of 6,620 across Taiwan reported extra face masks in their inventory, even though many say that they can’t purchase any face masks at a store near them, Chen said.

The output of face masks has reached 11 million units per day as of last week. Production is expected to soar to 13-15 million per day soon as the new production lines have been opened, Chen added.