口罩到底夠不夠？陳時中：線上購買一定可以拿到 | Face masks supply meets demand for online purchases: CECC

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情中心今(18)日召開記者會說明，目前口罩供應量足夠提供給已線上預購口罩的民眾。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday confirmed that health authorities will have sufficient supply of face masks for those who have successfully registered online.

指揮官陳時中表示，線上購買的民眾皆可拿到口罩，至於藥局口罩販售方面，各店鋪有分配不均的情況，之後會進行適當分配各藥局的口罩配給量，以滿足民眾至實體店面購買的需求。

“The face mask supply will meet the online demand,” Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said, adding that authorities are trying to allocate the limited available resources to satisfy demand from brick and mortar stores for face masks purchases.

陳時中補充道，全台配合口罩實名制的特約藥局共有6620多間，其中2600間藥局有剩餘的口罩尚未售罄，但仍然有民眾排隊買不到口罩。

So far, up to 2,600 pharmacies out of 6,620 across Taiwan reported extra face masks in their inventory, even though many say that they can’t purchase any face masks at a store near them, Chen said.

上週台灣口罩生產量能達每日1100萬片，目前持續新增生產線，未來預計生產量能將提升至每日1300-1500萬片。

The output of face masks has reached 11 million units per day as of last week. Production is expected to soar to 13-15 million per day soon as the new production lines are opened, Chen added.