Foreigners (with exceptions) barred from entering Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Starting at midnight on Wednesday (March 18, Taiwan local time), all foreigners will be barred from entering Taiwan, authorities said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) made the announcement on Wednesday following the confirmation of 10 new imported COVID-19 cases a day earlier — the largest single-day spike.

Foreigners, aside from those who hold an alien resident certificate, a certificate of proof for diplomatic duties, a certificate of proof for business or other special permits are barred from entering Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Taiwan citizens and foreign expatriates who enter the aforesaid categories will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14 days upon entering Taiwan, effective immediately.

More details regarding foreigners still in Taiwan whose residency permits have expired will be announced later today, the MOFA said.