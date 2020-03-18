Travelers to Level 3 areas must report to local authorities: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Any Taiwan resident, who visited a region for which a global Level 3 Health Advisory was issued and returned to Taiwan between March 5 and March 14, must undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes one day after Taiwan raised its travel alerts for 19 Asian countries, one European country and 3 U.S. states.

Residents will need to contact their district offices, and all those under mandatory self-quarantine will receive compensation.

District offices will record the traveler’s ID/ARC number, address, flight details, phone number, and also write a certificate of proof for self-quarantine.

During their 14 days of self-quarantine, borough chiefs will check up on residents to make sure they are sound and healthy.

Regarding travelers who have recently returned from abroad, health authorities have cross-referenced NHI cards and are tracking down all those they deem in need of testing for COVID-19, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung said.