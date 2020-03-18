Elba tests positive for COVID-19, Schwarzenegger tells you to ignore morons

TAIPEI (The China Post) — English actor Idris Elba on Tuesday said he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba wrote to Twitter.

He encouraged people to practice social distancing and wash hands frequently, stressing that there are asymptomatic people out there like himself.

Elba is known for the role “Heimdall” in the Marvel film universe and he recently appeared in “Cats.”

Meanwhile, 72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, the “Terminator star” and former California governor, posted a message and a video to Twitter on March 16. “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” he wrote.

“Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we eat at home.” the ex-California governor said in the video along with two ponies.

