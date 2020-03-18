Mask-rationing system plagued by phone numbers in wrong format

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday afternoon announced that more than 7,000 people, who registered for purchasing face masks online, provided phone numbers in an invalid format.

A message will be sent via e-mail to remind them to key in their phone number in a correct format by 8 p.m. today, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung（陳時中) said.

The message will read: “The format of your phone number is invalid, please key in your phone number in a correct format via the NHI Mobile App by 8 p.m. on March 18.”