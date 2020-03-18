Taiwan adds 23 new COVID-19 cases, bringing tally to 100

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in Taiwan to 100.

The additional 23 cases include 21 imported cases and 2 local infections.

Of the two local cases, case 100 has no recent travel history and authorities are still trying to understand how she may have contracted the virus.

The other local case is a child of a confirmed case who was part of the recently returned Egypt tour group.

Among the 21 imported cases, four have been confirmed to be part of the Turkey tour group, meaning out of the 15 members, 13 have been confirmed of having contracted the virus, the CECC added.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung added that 11 of the new cases were immediately detected at the airport, successfully curbing any risks of further infections.

Though the situation is escalating, it is still manageable, the CECC Chief Commander said, adding that citizens should refrain from travel during these dangerous times.