不是詐騙！口罩實名制手機格式輸入錯誤 電郵通知8點前須更新｜Mask-rationing system plagued by phone numbers in wrong format

【看英文中國郵報學英文】中央流行疫情中心今(18)日下午召開第二場記者會說明，口罩實名制2.0上線後共有7,000多筆手機格式輸入有誤。

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情中心) on Wednesday afternoon announced that more than 7,000 people, who successfully registered for purchasing face masks online, provided phone numbers in an invalid format.

指揮官陳時中表示，今天會寄出電子郵件通知手機格式輸入錯誤的案件，民眾必須在今晚8點前至健保APP重新輸入資料，免得喪失購買口罩權利。

A message will be sent via e-mail to remind them to key in their phone number in a correct format by 8 p.m. today, Chief Commander Chen Shih-chung（陳時中) said.

簡訊內容：「您使用健保快譯通口罩實名制預購，填入手機號碼格式有誤，請您在今天晚上八點前到健保快譯通的APP健康存摺口罩預購專區，重新鍵入正確資料。」

The message will read: “The format of your phone number is invalid, please key in your phone number in a correct format via the NHI Mobile App by 8 p.m. on March 18.”